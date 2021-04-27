STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In trend reversal, people rush out of Bengaluru to find beds in other Karnataka districts

With officials struggling to meet demand, thousands of people seeking help on social media

Published: 27th April 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples on the overbridge connecting the Majestic Bus Terminus and KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Monday | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a reverse trend of sorts. With the number of Covid cases rising in Bengaluru, many from the city are rushing to nearby district centres to find beds, over the last few days. Officials in Bengaluru are struggling to meet the demand for beds, ICUs, Remdesivir and even ambulances. The panic situation has triggered an exodus from the city with thousands of people seeking help on social media -- both Twitter and Facebook. Many of them are looking at nearest district locations, like Kolar, Ramanagar, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan, where there are lesser number of cases as compared to Bengaluru.

The Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), located at Bellur Cross near Nagamangala of Mandya district, has 250 beds, including 50 ICU beds. As it is located just 100 km from the city and takes around one-and-a-half hours to reach by ambulance, a lot of Bengalureans are rushing there. BK Umesh, registrar and finance officer of AIMS, said that over the last three days, many from Bengaluru have gone there to get themselves admitted.

“But we have people from Mandya and Hassan, for whom the hospital is closer. We need to give them priority and we have decided to admit them first,” he said. Mahesh Gowda (name changed), who hails from Mandya and tested positive in Bengaluru where he works, got himself admitted at a Mandya hospital as he could not find a bed at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where he resides. Not long ago, people from other districts would come to Bengaluru for better medical facilities.

But with the uncontrolled Covid second wave, all that has changed. Sources at the Ramanagar deputy commissioner’s office said that in the last one week, many from Bengaluru are going there to get themselves admitted in private and government hospitals. “We cannot restrict them as it is an emergency,” they said. People are even contacting district in-charge ministers to refer patients to hospitals at their districts. With this, local officials are under pressure as they have to give preference to locals first.

An official pointed out that a patient from South Bengaluru takes over an hour to reach Marathahalli or Yelahanka. At the same time, she/he can reach another district. Hospitals in other districts cannot deny admission to patients from Bengaluru as there are no clear guidelines on this, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp