Karnataka health minister suspends district surgeon and RMO of Kolar as four die due to lack of oxygen

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Karnataka health minister Dr. K Sudhakar has ordered the suspension of SNR Hospital district surgeon Dr. SG Narayanaswamy and resident medical officer (RMO) Dr. Narayanaswamy after four patients allegedly died due to lack of oxygen in the district hospital.

Sudhakar reached the SNR Hospital around 11 PM on Monday and asked for the duty chart which the doctors could not produce. Expressing his displeasure, he collected all the details of the facilities available at the hospital. He also enquired about the allotment of ventilators and their functioning.

After noticing that some of the ventilators were defunct, a visibly upset minister placed the district surgeon and RMO under suspension.

Dr. Sudhakar also heard the grievances from the patient attendants when a woman fell on his feet to request shifting of his relative to ventilator support. He took all the details including the bed facilities, infrastructure on the spot while holding discussions with the district Deputy Commissioner Dr.Selvamani and Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy and doctors.

The minister also told the district administration to contact him at any time if any issues regarding lack of oxygen or supply of the medicines emerge. He also directed the district administration to take over more private hospitals to treat Covid patients.