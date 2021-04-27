STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka health minister suspends district surgeon and RMO of Kolar as four die due to lack of oxygen

The minister also told the district administration to contact him at any time if any issues regarding lack of oxygen or supply of the medicines emerge.

Published: 27th April 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Karnataka health minister Dr. K Sudhakar has ordered the suspension of SNR Hospital district surgeon Dr. SG Narayanaswamy and resident medical officer (RMO) Dr. Narayanaswamy after four patients allegedly died due to lack of oxygen in the district hospital.

Sudhakar reached the SNR Hospital around 11 PM on Monday and asked for the duty chart which the doctors could not produce. Expressing his displeasure, he collected all the details of the facilities available at the hospital. He also enquired about the allotment of ventilators and their functioning.

After noticing that some of the ventilators were defunct, a visibly upset minister placed the district surgeon and RMO under suspension.

Dr. Sudhakar also heard the grievances from the patient attendants when a woman fell on his feet to request shifting of his relative to ventilator support. He took all the details including the bed facilities, infrastructure on the spot while holding discussions with the district Deputy Commissioner Dr.Selvamani and Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy and doctors.

The minister also told the district administration to contact him at any time if any issues regarding lack of oxygen or supply of the medicines emerge. He also directed the district administration to take over more private hospitals to treat Covid patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka health minister SNR hospital Kolar resident medical officer Kolar district surgeon oxygen supply Kolar COVID cases
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp