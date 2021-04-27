Rush at Covid vaccine centres, crowds ignore norms

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a rush of people aged 45 and above at vaccination centres, eager to arm themselves as the coronavirus spreads its tentacles. This is only making the task of doctors and observers at government and private vaccination centres more difficult. The rush increased on Monday afternoon, after news spread of the 14-day lockdown and strict restrictions on movement, to contain the virus. In this eagerness to get vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour like social distance is being given the go-by.

More importantly, the 30-minute waiting period postvaccination, which must be ensured to observe any side-effects, was disregarded. At many PHCs and private vaccination centres, there were no observers or doctors to check on patients, while at some others, there was no space for beneficiaries to wait, as the queues were long. “We are helpless, we have limited staff and there are too many people. They need not wait in the observation room as usually, nobody reports any immediate side-effects.

We tell patients to take paracetamol in case they have any side-effects,” a doctor. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “It is good that people are coming forward, and realising the importance of vaccination. But there is no need to rush, as vaccination and other public health issues will not be put on hold during the curfew period.”