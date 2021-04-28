Bring scheme to vaccinate disabled, Karnataka HC tells state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to evolve a scheme or mechanism to get persons with benchmark disabilities and their caregivers vaccinated on priority, in view of the pandemic situation.The court also directed the government to authorise the District Welfare Officer or any other official to receive requests through SMS, WhatsApp and email, either from disabled persons or respective caregivers.

Needless to add that the government make necessary arrangements for vaccination at the doorsteps of persons with disabilities, if they are unable to walk, the court mentioned that priority should be given in treatment as contemplated under Section 25 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued these directions after hearing a PIL filed by Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samithi seeking directions for giving priority to persons with disabilities above the age of 18, irrespective of the nature of their disability, and their caregivers on a priority basis in the vaccination drive commencing from May 1.

The court ordered that the State Government should make effective arrangements for persons with disabilities and their caregivers by ensuring that they are not made to wait in queue for the vaccine, while the necessary communication should be issued to the concerned district authorities to follow these directions, keeping in mind the current situation.

The petitioner stated that the Centre is launching the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination from May 1, 2021. However, no specific mention is made of special preference to persons with disabilities, though laws relating to them empowers the government to protect their rights, the petitioner pleaded.