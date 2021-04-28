STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bring scheme to vaccinate disabled, Karnataka HC tells state

However, no specific mention is made of special preference to persons with disabilities, though laws relating to them empowers the government to protect their rights, the petitioner pleaded. 

Published: 28th April 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to evolve a scheme or mechanism to get persons with benchmark disabilities and their caregivers vaccinated on priority, in view of the pandemic situation.The court also directed the government to authorise the District Welfare Officer or any other official to receive requests through SMS, WhatsApp and email, either from disabled persons or respective caregivers. 

Needless to add that the government make necessary arrangements for vaccination at the doorsteps of persons with disabilities, if they are unable to walk, the court mentioned that priority should be given in treatment as contemplated under Section 25 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued these directions after hearing a PIL filed by Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samithi seeking directions for giving priority to persons with disabilities above the age of 18, irrespective of the nature of their disability, and their caregivers on a priority basis in the vaccination drive commencing from May 1.  

The court ordered that the State Government should make effective arrangements for persons with disabilities and their caregivers by ensuring that they are not made to wait in queue for the vaccine, while the necessary communication should be issued to the concerned district authorities to follow these directions, keeping in mind the current situation.

The petitioner stated that the Centre is launching the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination from May 1, 2021. However, no specific mention is made of special preference to persons with disabilities, though laws relating to them empowers the government to protect their rights, the petitioner pleaded. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine second covid wave physically disabled
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp