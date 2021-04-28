STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid Curfew: Liquor shops in supermarkets not permitted to operate

Allowing people to consume alcohol on the premises will lead to suspension/cancellation of the licence, the order said.
 

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the State Government allowing liquor shops to operate between 6 am and 10 am during the two-week ‘Covid Curfew’, the Excise department has issued orders modifying the business hours of the shops and imposing restrictions.

As per the order issued on Tuesday, standalone liquor shops (MRP outlets, wine shops, bars and restaurants, and microbreweries) shall be open from 6 am to 10 am.

However, shops with Retail Vending of Beer (RVB) licences that sell draught beer (pubs), liquor shops inside malls and supermarkets are not allowed to open. At all shops permitted to be open, only sealed bottles should be sold for takeaway at MRP prices, and food should also be given only as parcels. Allowing people to consume alcohol on the premises will lead to suspension/cancellation of the licence, the order said.

supermarkets Liquor shops Covid Curfew COVID 19 second covid wave
