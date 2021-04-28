Customs ‘Green Corridor’ clears Covid imports from Sweden, Singapore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 99 ventilators and five humidifiers (oxygen apparatus) from Sweden and Singapore were cleared in record time by the airport cargo section of Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, bearing in mind the urgency of the situation. The total value of the cleared consignment was worth Rs 3.3 crore, said a Customs source.

Both consignments were cleared on April 26 by Cargo staff by creating what is termed as a ‘Green Corridor’ internally. With the Centre announcing withdrawal of 7.5 Customs cess and 3 per cent Health cess on items necessary for Covid treatment, the clearance was completed within six hours, instead of the 12-15 hours it normally takes, he explained.

“A consignment of 54 ventilators arrived in the wee hours of Saturday at the airport from Singapore. We were ready to clear them on Sunday, but the importer could not complete the clearances from his side. So, it could be cleared only on Monday. The shipment from Sweden comprised 45 ventilators and five humidifiers, which came late on Sunday night. Both were cleared by us on Monday,” he said.

With the Centre removing other taxes except the 12 per cent GST, the time spent making those payments could be cut out. “We gave them priority status and cleared both. Due to the sensitivity of the items and the urgency involved, we did not open the parcels and check them, as is normally done,” he explained.