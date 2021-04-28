Gail India to set up oxygen plants in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: GAIL India Limited will set up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to boost the supply of oxygen for Covid-19 patients. This is among the 551 PSAs to be set up across the country, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre has instructed GAIL India Limited to establish 10 PSAs which include four in Uttar Pradesh, three in Madhya Pradesh, two in Karnataka and one in Rajasthan. P Murugeshan, Executive Director, GAIL India Limited, Southern Region, Bengaluru, said they received the instruction on Monday, and work will start quickly as the requirement of oxygen has surged with the rise in Covid cases. He said the new facility will probably come up in government hospitals in these places, and they are in the process of working out the specification of the plants, their capacity and other aspects.