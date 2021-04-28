STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC union can prepare common appeal of employees: HC

As far as suspended employees are concerned, their appeals will be considered sympathetically once they file them, he said.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted the KSRTC Employees League to prepare a common appeal of employees, who have been suspended for indulging in strike, in respect of each division and submit the same along with name, designation, date of suspension, etc, seeking to revoke their suspension to the concerned officer of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC). 

As soon as appeals are received, respective RTCs should forward them to the concerned appellate authorities, which should endeavour to dispose within two weeks from the date of receiving the appeals, the court ordered.

In respect of dismissed employees, the court said it will be open for individual staffers who have been dismissed to prefer an appeal to the concerned officer, who has to expedite the issues within two months. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order during the special sitting held to hear a batch of PILs against the strike launched by the employees. 

Permitting to continue the negotiations between RTC managements and unions, the court said, “Today, we are dealing with an extraordinary situation. During this time, the RTCs should be functional and we are not going into legal issues. Without prejudice to the demands of employees, the negotiation should be continue.”

Before this, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that the allegations against dismissed employees are serious and they have to prefer appeal before the appellate authorities of 40 different divisions. As far as suspended employees are concerned, their appeals will be considered sympathetically once they file them, he said.

