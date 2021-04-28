STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown to curb spread of Covid should not affect people's livelihood: Ex-Karnataka minister

B Ramanath Rai said the government should provide food kits to the needy, including migrant workers, during the lockdown.

Published: 28th April 2021 06:21 PM

A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Karnataka government should ensure that the lockdown imposed in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 spread does not affect the livelihood of the people, Congress leader and former Minister B Ramanath Rai said on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at the party office here, he said the government should provide food kits to the needy, including migrant workers, during the lockdown.

He suggested that nodal officers be appointed at the taluk-level to implement the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Rai alleged that the governments at the Centre and State have failed to contain the second wave.

The Centre is showing a discriminatory attitude towards States governed by non-BJP parties, he charged.

Rai also wanted waiver of electricity, water and telephone bills during the period.

The Centre should come out with a White Paper on the amount collected through the PM-Cares Fund and its expenditure, he said.

Former Minister Abhayachandra Jain and KPCC spokesman Ivan DSouza were present.

