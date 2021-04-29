STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
39k new Covid cases make Karnataka second worst affected state

In the most explosive increase that Karnataka has witnessed throughout the pandemic, a whopping 39,047 fresh cases were added to the state’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police check motorists for violations during the Corona Curfew, near Trinity Circle on MG Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod kumar T

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the most explosive increase that Karnataka has witnessed throughout the pandemic, a whopping 39,047 fresh cases were added to the state’s Covid-19 tally on Wednesday. This massive addition has pushed the state to No. 2 position behind Maharashtra, which leads the pack with 6,73,481 active cases, and overtaking Uttar Pradesh.

Karnataka now has 3,28,884 active cases, compared to Uttar Pradesh’s 3,00,041, with the latter recording 35,903 recoveries, compared to Karnataka’s 11,833, its highest number of discharges in a day. The state also recorded its highest number of deaths reported in a single day at 229, taking the Covid-19 death toll over the 15,000-mark with 15,036 fatalities. But its mortality rate has come down to 1.04% from 1.05 per cent on Tuesday. The second highest number of deaths reported in a day was 208 on April 2, and the third highest was 201 on April 26.

Karnataka recorded three big jumps of over 30,000 additions of fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally in the last four days. Besides the highest recorded on Wednesday, the state reported 34,804 fresh cases on April 25 and 31,830 cases on Tuesday. The state’s tally now stands at 14,39,822, up from 14,00,775 on Tuesday. The number of persons testing positive per hundred tests (positivity rate) in Karnataka has risen to 5.70 per cent after falling to 4.43 per cent on April 4. It was 5.58 per cent on Tuesday.

Although the 11,883 single-day discharges recorded on Wednesday is the highest in the second wave, the first wave of the pandemic had seen better figures with 13,550 discharged on October 22 and 12,030 discharged on October 12 last year. The total number of patients discharged from March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in Karnataka, until now, stands at 10,95,883, up from 10,84,050 on Tuesday. 

B’luru Urban tops again with over 22,000 cases

BACK in October last year, the state’s recovery rate was 86.85%, and although it increased to a high of 98.05% by January 30 this year, the intense second wave has dragged it down to 76.11 per cent now. Bengaluru Urban district also recorded the single-day highest with 22,596 new cases. Out of the 229 deaths, 137 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The total positive cases in the the city is 7,10,347. Bengaluru has reported 6,139 Covid deaths and tops among cities in the country with the highest active cases at 2,24,152. The number of patients discharged in the city for the day was 4,530 and total discharged stands at 4,80,055, up from 4,75,525 on Tuesday.

Apart from Bengaluru, the other districts with high number of cases are Mysuru (1,759) Kolar (1,194), Tumakuru (1,174), Ballari (1,106) and Hassan (1,001). Mysuru recorded 11 deaths and stands second among districts after Bengaluru Urban, with the death toll at 1,180.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
Karnataka COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India's COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media's COVID coverage

