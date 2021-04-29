STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC upholds govt decision on minimum age limit for doctors

The Karnataka High Court upheld the rules amended by the State Government to enhance the minimum age limit from 21 to 26 for the appointment of medical officers.

Published: 29th April 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the rules amended by the State Government to enhance the minimum age limit from 21 to 26 for the appointment of medical officers. The rules were amended to ensure participation of doctors on contract basis, in light of the prevailing Covid situation, in the recruitment process and to provide them job security. 

A division bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Pradeep Singh Yerur held that Rule 4 of the Directorate Health and Family Welfare Services (Recruitment of Senior Medical Officer/Specialists, General Duty Medical Officers and Dental Health Officers) (Special) (Amendment) Rules, 2020, is intravires and not violative of Articles 14, 16, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

The note presented by the cabinet to the court read: “In the present situation of Covid-19 in the state, the doctors on contract basis are doing a commendable job. At this juncture, it was felt necessary to encourage and utilise the services of the experienced doctors who are also rendering their valuable duty in rural areas for providing better service to the common man from the public health institutions. In turn, it provides them job security for their services. Therefore, it is proposed to amend certain rules to ensure their participation in this recruitment process.”

In the light of the findings recorded by this court, “We are of the considered view that the tribunal was correct in dismissing the applications and there is no error committed by it and it is upheld”, the HC said, while confirming the orders passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal dismissing the applications filed by petitioner Dr KP Vikas Gowda and others, who are serving as General Duty Medical Officers on contract basis, questioning the enhancement of minimum age limit.

The petitioners contended that the amendment is discriminatory and an artificial restriction has been created. It is deprived of the opportunity to participate in the selection process.  In counter, Additional Advocate General Arun Shyam argued that by the time of completion of MBBS/BDS degree, the age would be 23 years and an internship of one year and compulsory rural training at government hospitals for another year would result in the candidate being aged about 25 years. Keeping this in mind, the age limit was enhanced and it lies in the domain of policy matter, he argued. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp