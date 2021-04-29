Mysuru: Sa Ra Mahesh blames ST Somashekhar, district admin for Covid mismanagement

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Blaming District Minister ST Somashekhar and the local administration for Covid mismanagement in Mysuru district, former minister and JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh said people were dying without ventilator beds, while authorities claimed there was no dearth of ventilators in the district. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said the state government has failed to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

“Though experts had flagged a possible second wave, the government was caught napping,” he said. Citing an example of a woman who succumbed to the virus, unable to get a ventilator bed, Mahesh said: “When I was informed, I arranged for an ambulance and moved her to KR Hospital but her saturation level dropped to 60, and she needed ventilator support. I called the DHO a number of times to arrange for a ventilator but she breathed her last today. She was just 36 years old.”