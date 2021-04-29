People return from cities, Mandya villages in a panic

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The sugarbowl of Mandya has turned into a corona cluster in this second wave, with the virus spreading rapidly across its villages. The disturbing part is that almost all the villages in the district have seen positive cases, forcing the local authorities to even seal down a few of them.

Although, cases did shock the state during the previous wave, with the return of migrant workers from neighbouring Maharastra and other towns in Karnataka, the situation had almost limped back to normalcy with the efforts of the district administration, health officials and elected representatives.

But, the situation has now turned grim with a community spread seen in a majority of the villages of Mandya taluk, followed by Nagamangala, Maddur, Pandavapura, Malavalli, KR Pete and Srirangapatna taluks. The district, with 4,448 active cases, had reported 737 cases on Tuesday, with the death toll at 193.

Many observe that the visit of relatives and friends from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other cities in large numbers to their native villages for Ugadi, followed by several jathres and gatherings, contributed to the spread of Covid-19.

Ashwatha of Huluvidi said there are 15 cases in his village, adding that there are similar reports in Keragodu, Dudda and other hoblis of Mandya taluk. He observed that many of them who visit the cities for shopping or recreation with friends have turned carriers of the virus, as they have not bothered to follow norms or maintain social distance.

Holagere Devarajahalli in Pandavapura taluk has been sealed down with more than 40 people testing positive. Residents point at those who came from Bengaluru for the festivities and the callousness of the villagers for the spurt.

District Health Officer Manche Gowda said the spike in cases and community spread in Mandya taluk is disturbing. He added that they have roped in anganawadis, health and Asha workers to educate people to follow Covid norms properly.

