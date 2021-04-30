STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

AH Vishwanath red flags sale of 3,666 acres land to Jindal Group

Former minister and BJP MLC A H Vishwanath has opposed the outright sale of 3,666 acres of land to Jindal Group at a throwaway price, and demanded that the cabinet reconsider its decision.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

AH Vishwanath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former minister and BJP MLC AH Vishwanath has opposed the outright sale of 3,666 acres of land to Jindal Group at a throwaway price, and demanded that the cabinet reconsider its decision.

He urged ministers to write to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to ratify the cabinet approval that has raised eyebrows, and given room for suspicion on the hurried decision. “Why should anyone give land to a businessman at a throwaway price of Rs 1.7 lakh per acre, as per the year 1995 guidelines, when the market value is Rs 70 lakh per acre?” he asked.

Expressing displeasure at ministers for not raising concern over the issue mentioned in the cabinet note, Vishwanath said the government should constitute a joint legislature committee that will look into the utility of land, dues from Jindal to the government, and also gather public opinion on this deal.

He said he had, on many occasions in the past, opposed such moves and had come out in public to apprise the people of the government’s move, though it had opposed the sale of land to Jindal in 2019. Fearing that the sale of land at a throwaway price would give the company free hand to use it for real estate, he said the government should know it is selling land rich in minerals in the mining area.

Vishwanath said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this decision, that would cause great loss to the state, and wanted it cancelled. Hitting out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for his silence, and Ecology and Tourism Minister Anand Singh for skipping the cabinet meeting, he said the failure of the opposition party had made him take up the issue. 

“When it is difficult for urban development authorities and the state government to even allot sites, how can you sell 3,666 acres of land at one go?” he asked. Asked about poor Covid management in government hospitals, Vishwanath said that district minister S T Somashekar had convened a meeting to improve services. He said no one is questioning private hospitals that are charging Rs 35,000 instead of Rs 10,000 per day. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is silent as his MLA son Yathindra runs five private hospitals, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jindal Steel AH Vishwanath Jindal Group
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India: 20% of two lakh COVID-19 deaths in April alone
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp