Karnataka: Haveri administration ends 24-hours escape run of  Covid-19 patient 

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: The entire Tanda village in Haveri district shut its doors after a Covid-19 positive patient escaped after the ambulance came to his doorsteps.

The incident was reported on Thursday at Kabbur Tanda of Haveri taluk.

Upon the arrival of the ambulance, the 50-year-old patient sought time to attend nature's call and dashed through the sugarcane field behind his house and escaped.

The health department team waited and searched for the patient and left the village.

The news of the Covid-19 patient escaping spread in the village after which all the houses locked their doors including the house of the escaped patient. The family members claimed that the patient may have gotten scared seeing the ambulance, as there have been many theories going on with those being admitted to hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19.

The escaped patient has also switched off his phone, the returning health department team has asked the family members to request the patient get admitted as soon as possible. It was later learnt that the patient who escaped took shelter in the next village outskirts and spent the entire night.

But to the surprise of the health team and the villagers, the patient appeared back near his village on Friday morning and agreed to go to a hospital in the ambulance. Later the team came to Tanda and picked him up.

Currently, he is being treated at the district hospital and his condition is said to be normal.

An official from the health department said that initially the patient was reluctant to get admitted but after some convincing by the villagers and family members, he agreed.

"He spent an entire night outside the village. When asked he said that he was scared because of posts on social media about mismanagement and lack of medical facilities. The patient is doing well and will be discharged in few days," the official added.