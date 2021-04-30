STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCC course now an elective for college students, to fetch credits

In consonance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), National Cadet Corps (NCC) is now made an elective for college students. 

Published: 30th April 2021 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In consonance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), National Cadet Corps (NCC) is now made an elective for college students. On completion of the NCC course, students will be awarded credits which will allow them to qualify for their degrees.

For B and C Certificates, NCC syllabus is designed as per the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) of NEP 2020. This will grant 24 credit points over six semesters, out of which a student can accrue four credits in the first two semesters and 10 credits in the third and fourth semesters, and similarly, 10 credits in the fifth and sixth semesters.

The UGC has asked V-Cs of all varsities to contact the State Officers of NCC Directorates for further information. Meanwhile, Bangalore University V-C K R Venugopal informed chairpersons of UVCE to commence classes for BTech 2nd and 4th Sem, and B.Arch 2nd Sem students for this year, from May 5, 2021, through online mode.

