Private, govt health facilities running low on Covid vaccines

Despite attempts by the government to allay any fears, there seems to be an obvious shortage of vaccines at vaccination centres, mainly private, causing confusion among beneficiaries.

Published: 30th April 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By BOSKY KHANNA And IFFATH FATHIMA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite attempts by the government to allay any fears, there seems to be an obvious shortage of vaccines at vaccination centres, mainly private, causing confusion among beneficiaries. Those awaiting their second dose of the vaccine, in particular, are a worried lot as they fear that not getting it in time may compromise its effects in protecting them agains t the Novel Coronavirus.

Many beneficiaries who were scheduled to get their second dose on April 28 and 29 were turned away at private vaccination centres, while those who had their appointments confirmed for April 30 are receiving messages from the CoWIN portal about cancellation of the scheduled vaccination and requesting them to reschedule it. However, no reasons are being offered. Several doctors and staff at private vaccination centres informed TNIE that they are not getting the vaccine supplies.

‘With curfew in place, state can manage drive’

“The supply we are receiving from the Union Government for those aged above 45 will continue, but our independent order for vaccines will be delayed by a little over a week. The vaccine manufacturers prioritise their commitment to the Union Government. With the limited manufacturing capacities, they cannot rush through production, lest it leads to further problems.

Since the corona curfew is in place, we may be able to manage,” said a source in the Heal t h Department. The Karnataka Government has announced free vaccines for all citizens in the 18-44 years age bracket in all government hospitals and has so far ordered two crore doses of Covishield vaccines. “Because of the huge demand for vaccines, we estimate that the first batch will be made available by mid-May.

Rollout may take up to the end of the second week or early in the third week of May,” said another source in the government. Yediyurappa, in his statement, added that Karnataka has so far received 99.40 lakh doses of vaccines from the Centre, meant to be administered to those aged above 45 and front line and health care workers.

Covid vaccines
