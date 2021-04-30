Setback for Yediyurappa in home district: BJP loses ULB polls in Thirthahalli, Bhadravathi

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a major setback and embarrassment to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa in their home districts, the BJP lost in Bhadravati and Thirthahalli urban local bodies elections, despite employing various strategies.

The BJP lost in Thirthahalli after 25 years while its effort to win in Bhadravati also failed to yield expected results. Congress is set to rule in both Thirthahalli and Bhadravathi urban bodies. In the 34-member house in Bhadravathi City Municipal Council, the Congress won in 18 wards, JDS in 11 wards, BJP in four wards while an independent candidate in one ward. In the 15-member Thirthahalli Town Panchayat, the Congress has won in nine wards, while the BJP has taken six wards.

While it is Bhadravathi Congress MLA B K Sangameshwar's strategies that worked, former minister Kimmane Rathnakar and former DCC Bank chairman R M Manjunath Gowda's efforts, as well as a successful strategy employed in the selection of candidates, has resulted in the Congress' victory in Thirthahalli after two decades.

Bhadravathi CMC election caught huge attention this time as it was no more a direct fight between the supporters of Sangameshwar and former JDS MLA late Appaji Gowda as it was in previous elections. Instead, it was between the supporters of Sangameshwar and the BJP leadership of the district this time. A clash that broke out between the supporters of Sangameshwar and BJP workers during a kabaddi tournament recently also took a communal turn.

Sangameshwar protested, by inviting Congress top leaders like Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar to Shivamogga and holding a rally against the BJP government to protest the case registered against him and some of his family members.

Even though several leaders campaigned in Bhadravathi, the BJP managed to win only four wards. It had won two wards in previous elections. Meanwhile, JDS, which won 23 seats under the leadership of late Appaji Gowda, this time secured only 11 seats in his absence.

Eshwarappa said, "The BJP did not have candidates to contest in all the wards last time. This time, we did have and won two more seats when compared to last year. The party's defeat in Thirthahalli is surprising and the reason for the defeat will be found out."

The Congress' strategy of inducting Gowda seems to have yielded results. Even though Rathnakar and Gowda, both Vokkaliga leaders, are rivals within the party, the rivalry has not reflected in the election results.

"Both the leaders worked for the victory of our candidates. We selected the candidates cautiously and as per the expectations of party workers. Besides, because of the failed governance of BJP in the State and the Centre, the people voted for Congress," District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh said