STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress shifts gears in Karnataka, puts up unity show

The Congress sees an opportunity with fissures growing in the BJP, especially among the seniors, which may worsen after the much-awaited cabinet formation. 

Published: 01st August 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at the KPCC divisional meeting in Mysuru on Saturday | udayashankar s

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: With the exit of Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa and differences cropping among the senior BJP leaders ahead of the formation of a new cabinet, the Karnataka Congress has got into the act, chanting the unity mantra, while trying to exploit the prevailing situation.

The Congress, which took to the streets against rising fuel prices, has held huge back-to-back divisional-level meetings in Hubbali and Mysuru to raise the morale among party leaders and workers. Sensing a widow of opportunity for the party in Karnataka, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is leading from the front, taking all leaders together in an attempt to put a lid on the issue of the party’s chief ministerial candidate, rejuvenate the party and storm back to power on its own strength.

The Congress sees an opportunity with fissures growing in the BJP, especially among the seniors, which may worsen after the much-awaited cabinet formation.  The party is trying to work to its advantage the discontentment among the Lingayats and Yediyurappa’s supporters over his displacement and is also keeping a watch on how successful the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be.

The party has taken up aggressive campaigns against the poor Covid-19 management and also the government’s failure in handling the flood situation which has affected thousands of families in nine districts, including 32,000 people in Belagavi district alone.

Surjewala, who has been camping in the state, has been giving pep talks to state leaders on working unitedly and on issues to be raised at public platforms. He has also been hearing out block-level leaders individually and is keen on utilizing the services of senior and prominent leaders during the KPCC revamp, with an eye on dominant communities, SCs, BCs, and minorities.

“We will go to the people on the failures of the government in Covid management. What was Yediyurappa, Bommai or Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing when people were gasping for oxygen, beds or medical care?” he asked.

Keen to win over the dominant Lingayat community, the Congress has accused the BJP of dumping seniors after using them for many years. The reshuffle in the Union Cabinet is an admittance of corruption and the BJP is now trying for a makeover by bringing in new faces, the Congress claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BS Yediyurappa Congress BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp