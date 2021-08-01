Graft charges: Petition against BSY to be placed before single judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that the petition filed by a social activist seeking direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), or register a case by the Central Bureau of Investigation, to probe the alleged corruption charges against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, his family members and others, cannot be treated as public interest litigation, the Karnataka High Court on Saturday directed the registry to recategorise the petition and place it before a single judge.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order after hearing the petition filed by TJ Abraham. The court said that the petitioner himself was the complainant before the Special Court and, therefore, he has personal interest. Hence, this complaint cannot be treated as PIL, the court added.

The Special Court had rejected the complaint filed by the petitioner against Yediyurappa and others on the same issue recently, saying that no doubt that there are some materials to refer the complaint for investigation, but this could not be done due to lack of sanction to prosecute them. The then Governor Vajubhai Vala had rejected the sanction to prosecute Yeddyurappa.