New ministers of Bommai cabinet likely to take oath on Aug 4

The Bommai government is likely to get its first set of new ministers on Wednesday, as about seven legislators, a mix of former ministers and fresh faces, are likely to take oath.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his maiden visit to New Delhi after assuming charge as Karnataka Chief Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bommai government is likely to get its first set of new ministers on Wednesday, as about seven legislators, a mix of former ministers and fresh faces, are likely to take oath. However, if the BJP high command gives its approval next week, around 20 ministers will be inducted, sources said.

On Wednesday, Bommai took oath as CM after B S Yediyurappa resigned. Since then, he has been single-handedly managing the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state. Prior to his Delhi visit, Bommai inspected the flood-ravaged Uttara Kannada district and immediately after returning from the national capital, chaired a meeting to review the Covid situation.

On Saturday, Bommai told media persons that he expects a call from the high command on Monday and after that, he will leave for Delhi again. There are many aspirants, but there is no lobbying in the party, he said, adding that BJP is a national party and they have to sit with the top brass and finalise the list. “I do not have any list now,” the CM said. Bommai also rubbished reports on alleged differences between former ministers R Ashoka and V Somanna over the cabinet formation.

BJP sources said Bommai is expected to travel to Delhi on Monday. The list will be ready by Tuesday and ministers are likely to take oath on Wednesday. “Some ministers will take oath on Wednesday. The second set of ministers will take oath during the zilla panchayat elections. Many old ministers will not make it to the cabinet,”sources said.

There is hectic lobbying for ministerial posts. While Jagadish Shettar opted out of the cabinet race, seniors like K S Eshwarappa, S Suresh Kumar and V Somanna might not make it, sources said, adding that Bommai and the high command will take a final decision on the composition of the cabinet. 

