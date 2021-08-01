Question paper goof-up mars VTU exam

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Students were in a fix for sometime for no fault of theirs, as Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi which is conducting the examinations for UG and PG courses erred in question papers.

The fourth semester MBA students got an old question paper to write, while second question was missing in the question paper of the seventh semester Civil Engineering branch examination.

Fourth semester MBA regular students were writing a paper on Public Relations (PR) subject from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday. As the exam began, they were supplied question paper printed in January. When students realised that it was an old question paper, they immediately informed the supervisors. Later, the university sent the fresh question papers. However, this consumed almost 45 minutes.”

In another case, the second question was missing in the first module of Hydrology and Irrigation Engineering subject of Civil Engineering (Backlog) branch seventh semester. After the students raised the issue, the university supplied another question paper.

B E Rangaswamy, Registrar, VTU dismissed it as a minor technical issue caused by human error. “The issue was rectified within 30 minutes and the students were given three hours from the time they were handed fresh question paper,” he said.