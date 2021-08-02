STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10th annual convocation of IIHMR held  

Degrees were conferred to the graduating students by Dr Kirti Udayai, Associate Dean Academics IIHMR. The Gold medal was awarded by Dr Usha Manjunath.

Graduation

The welcome address was presented by Mr Piyush Kumar, Associate Dean Training, IIHMR. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IIHMR Bengaluru 10th Annual Convocation was held on Saturday, 31th July 2021. This year, a total of 55 students and scholars graduated with excellence. The welcome address was presented by Mr Piyush Kumar, Associate Dean Training, IIHMR.

The director’s report was presented by Dr Usha Manjunath, Director of IIHMR, the presidential remarks by Dr S D Gupta Trustee secretary of IIHMR society, followed by oration of the gathering by chief guest Dr Vivek Talaulikar CEO, Gleneagles Global Hospital Mumbai, guest of honour Dr J N Srivastava Advisor- Quality Improvement, National Health Systems Resource Centre, Delhi, and special invitee Professor Sadagopan, visiting distinguished professor IIHMR and Dr G N Rao Chairman, L V Prasad Eye Institute. 

Degrees were conferred to the graduating students by Dr Kirti Udayai, Associate Dean Academics IIHMR. The Gold medal was awarded by Dr Usha Manjunath.

