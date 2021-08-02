STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi Ganesha fest to be low-key again due to Covid pandemic

In an order on the do’s and don’ts for the festival, Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath said that festival organisers must not set up pandals and install idols in streets.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha in Belagavi

A file photo of the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha in Belagavi

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: It is a tradition in Belagavi to celebrate Ganesha festival on a grand scale every year. But, due to the spike in Covid cases in neighbouring Maharashtra, the district administration has prohibited public celebration of the festival this year too. The festival is on September 10. 

Only small idols should be installed at temples and houses. Public gathering should be avoided as the Covid-19 threat still persists. Ganesh mandals should also seek permission to conduct the festival from the police department, Belagavi city corporation, health department, fire station, pollution control board and other departments concerned, the order states.

As per the directions of the departments, bursting of firecrackers, playing loud music, instruments and spraying colours have been prohibited during the celebration. The authority has warned of strict action in case of violation.

Hiremath said that various mandals had sought guidelines for the celebration. “Now, we have announced the guidelines. The celebration should be simple and follow the Covid guidelines. The situation can be controlled by strictly following the safety instructions,” he said. 

