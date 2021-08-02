STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru police book 14 rowdies under NDPS, Arms Acts

A senior police officer said that some of them were caught under the influence of drugs during the raids, and were taken for medical tests.

Ranjitha Sharma, IPS, who wanted to be a journalist, said she realised she could do more for the people as a police officer.

Further action will be taken based on reports. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the South-East division police detained 18 rowdy-sheeters, as many as 14 of them were booked under the Arms Act and NDPS Act on Sunday, after the police recovered lethal weapons (swords, machetes and daggers) from their houses. A senior police officer said that some of them were caught under the influence of drugs during the raids, and were taken for medical tests.

According to the police, FIRs have been registered against seven rowdies under the NDPS and Arms Acts, and medical reports of around 33 rowdies are awaited. Seven others were booked on charges of possessing weapons to hatch plots of robbery and murder. Further action will be taken based on reports. 

The police suspect that those rowdies who have been booked under the NDPS Act are linked to drug rackets, while others are involved in anti-social activities. Several habitual offenders managed to give cops a slip during the surprise checks, and efforts are on to track them. It may be recalled that in the wee hours of Saturday, a team headed by DCP Srinath Mahadev Joshi raided the houses of 63 rowdies.

