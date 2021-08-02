STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks blessings from Deve Gowda, and some more

Basavaraj Bommai, who started off in the Janata Dal, was seeking blessings from JDS National President H D Deve Gowda, his late father SR Bommai’s colleague. 

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday paid a surprise visit to JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, which was sought to be passed off as a courtesy call. Bommai, who started off in the Janata Dal, was seeking blessings from JDS National President H D Deve Gowda, his late father SR Bommai’s colleague. 

Yet, there seems to be more to the visit: reliable sources suggest that BJP and JDS are warming up to each other in a significant way. It may be recalled that while preparations were on for leadership change in the last week of July, one group in the BJP was in touch with the JDS, and a senior JDS leader had camped in New Delhi for four days. This new-found friendship was to be utilised to counter any instability during the change of leadership in the BJP, the JDS was fully prepared and ready to move in. 

One source said the JDS could be prepared to join the BJP before the elections, to shore up numbers which could be lost due to the incumbency factor. The BJP’s understanding is that if they don’t do well in the upcoming ZP/TP polls and 2023 elections, the party might still manage to hold on to power if it has an electoral understanding with the JDS, which is strong in the south, where the BJP is weak. The JDS is weak in north Karnataka, where BJP is strong, and this symbiotic relationship could help them. 

One senior JDS leader told The New Indian Express, “Why should we offer them cover and back-up, we are ready to join the government.” Insiders said JDS might come in handy if all the 17 defectors who moved out of the Congress-JDS government, are not accommodated. There is a significant number of ministers, and if they are not all accommodated, there could be instability if they quit the BJP.

The BJP is preparing to formally induct Kollegal MLA N Mahesh on August 5. Mahesh was expelled from the BSP in July 2019 when he defied the party whip and did not support the coalition government, which collapsed with 99 votes, as against 105 votes for the BJP.

Political analyst B S Murthy said, “Since Basavaraj Bommai personally enjoys an excellent relationship with Deve Gowda, the meeting has bigger meaning as Bommai is keen to build some insurance in case BS Yediyurappa plays foul. JDS concern about its dwindling support base in certain parts, even in South Karnataka which it might be halted if they share power, could try to control the rise of DK Shivakumar and CP Yogeeshwara."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai HD Deve Gowda JDS
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp