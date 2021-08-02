CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks blessings from Deve Gowda, and some more

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday paid a surprise visit to JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, which was sought to be passed off as a courtesy call. Bommai, who started off in the Janata Dal, was seeking blessings from JDS National President H D Deve Gowda, his late father SR Bommai’s colleague.

Yet, there seems to be more to the visit: reliable sources suggest that BJP and JDS are warming up to each other in a significant way. It may be recalled that while preparations were on for leadership change in the last week of July, one group in the BJP was in touch with the JDS, and a senior JDS leader had camped in New Delhi for four days. This new-found friendship was to be utilised to counter any instability during the change of leadership in the BJP, the JDS was fully prepared and ready to move in.

One source said the JDS could be prepared to join the BJP before the elections, to shore up numbers which could be lost due to the incumbency factor. The BJP’s understanding is that if they don’t do well in the upcoming ZP/TP polls and 2023 elections, the party might still manage to hold on to power if it has an electoral understanding with the JDS, which is strong in the south, where the BJP is weak. The JDS is weak in north Karnataka, where BJP is strong, and this symbiotic relationship could help them.

One senior JDS leader told The New Indian Express, “Why should we offer them cover and back-up, we are ready to join the government.” Insiders said JDS might come in handy if all the 17 defectors who moved out of the Congress-JDS government, are not accommodated. There is a significant number of ministers, and if they are not all accommodated, there could be instability if they quit the BJP.

The BJP is preparing to formally induct Kollegal MLA N Mahesh on August 5. Mahesh was expelled from the BSP in July 2019 when he defied the party whip and did not support the coalition government, which collapsed with 99 votes, as against 105 votes for the BJP.

Political analyst B S Murthy said, “Since Basavaraj Bommai personally enjoys an excellent relationship with Deve Gowda, the meeting has bigger meaning as Bommai is keen to build some insurance in case BS Yediyurappa plays foul. JDS concern about its dwindling support base in certain parts, even in South Karnataka which it might be halted if they share power, could try to control the rise of DK Shivakumar and CP Yogeeshwara."