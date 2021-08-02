Hundreds of people from Kerala not having RTPCR negative report sent back at Karnataka border

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Hundreds of Keralites who tried to enter Karnataka through the inter-state border at Talapady without a negative RTPCR report were sent back by police on Monday. Traffic has piled up on the inter-state border as Karnataka has tightened the curbs and is checking each and every person entering the state.

Karnataka government on Saturday had issued fresh guidelines to curb Covid cases in border districts in view of surge in infection in Kerala. The enforcement of the rule at the inter-state border met with stiff resistance from Keralites who also staged a roadblock on the highway near Talapady for about 15 minutes leading to traffic pile up. The agitators said that Karnataka's 'sudden decision' has affected the people from Kasaragod who are dependent on Mangaluru for work, medical, education and other purposes. They demanded to bring back the system of covid testing at the border and allow the people inside. Manjeshwar Police said they will book case against persons who blocked the highway.

A person who allegedly misbehaved with the police when they asked for an RTPCR report was detained.

Till Monday morning, Dakshina Kannada district administration was conducting tests at the border. People having symptoms were subjected to RAT and if found positive were being sent back. For others, RTPCR was conducted and concerned local authority was informed if it turned out positive.

DK Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said the testing was stopped in view of the new guidelines which mandates negative RTPCR report for all those crossing the state border irrespective of theirvaccination status. He said from now onwards, no person will be allowed to cross talapady without RTPCR report and more police personnel will be deployed to enforce the rule. However, many Kerala students who turned up at the border to appear for Mangalore University semester exams that began on Monday, were allowed to go after they furnished hall ticket and college identity card.

