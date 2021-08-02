STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hundreds of people from Kerala not having RTPCR negative report sent back at Karnataka border

Traffic has piled up on the inter-state border as Karnataka has tightened the curbs and is checking each and every person entering the state.

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles piled up on Karnataka-Kerala border after Karnataka started tightening curbs on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Hundreds of Keralites who tried to enter Karnataka through the inter-state border at Talapady without a negative RTPCR report were sent back by police on Monday. Traffic has piled up on the inter-state border as Karnataka has tightened the curbs and is checking each and every person entering the state.

Karnataka government on Saturday had issued fresh guidelines to curb Covid cases in border districts in view of surge in infection in Kerala. The enforcement of the rule at the inter-state border met with stiff resistance from Keralites who also staged a roadblock on the highway near Talapady for about 15 minutes leading to traffic pile up. The agitators said that Karnataka's 'sudden decision' has affected the people from Kasaragod who are dependent on Mangaluru for work, medical, education and other purposes. They demanded to bring back the system of covid testing at the border and allow the people inside. Manjeshwar Police said they will book case against persons who blocked the highway.

A person who allegedly misbehaved with the police when they asked for an RTPCR report was detained.

Till Monday morning, Dakshina Kannada district administration was conducting tests at the border. People having symptoms were subjected to RAT and if found positive were being sent back. For others, RTPCR was conducted and concerned local authority was informed if it turned out positive.

DK Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said the testing was stopped in view of the new guidelines which mandates negative RTPCR report for all those crossing the state border irrespective of theirvaccination status. He said from now onwards, no person will be allowed to cross talapady without RTPCR report and more police personnel will be deployed to enforce the rule. However, many Kerala students who turned up at the border to appear for Mangalore University semester exams that began on Monday, were allowed to go after they furnished hall ticket and college identity card.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Karnataka border negative RTPCR report
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp