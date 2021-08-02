STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka records second highest leopard population in country

In Karnataka, Dandeli and Anashi tiger areas, which are now called Kali Tiger Reserve, have recorded 221 leopards.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

leopard, leopard population

In Karnataka, Dandeli and Anashi tiger areas, which are now called Kali Tiger Reserve, have recorded 221 leopards. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka now has the second highest leopard population in the country. With 1,783 the smaller of the big cats in the wild, the State is followed by Maharashtra with 1,690 leopards. Madhya Pradesh has highest numbers of these spotted cats at 3,421.

The report Status of Leopards, Co-predators and Megaherbivores in India, 2018, by the Wildlife Institute of India, released in New Delhi last week, reveals that there are 12,852 leopards spread across the tiger reserves. The population estimation of leopards was done using camera traps.

In Karnataka, Dandeli and Anashi tiger areas, which are now called Kali Tiger Reserve, have recorded 221 leopards. The area has close to 23-25 tigers and is known as the largest tiger reserve of Karnataka. It also has a feasible population of melanistic leopards which have now been counted in the present census of leopards.

Unlike tigers, leopards are adaptive carnivores spread across different forest regions. Both Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves have recorded good numbers of leopards. The report also shows the adaptive behavior of these big cats which have been found in tea and coffee estates. Leopards have also been found in fragmented forests of Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban and Rural areas.

Officials from Kali Tiger Reserve credited the success in leopard numbers to the work of ground staff. The reserve has one of the most difficult terrains among tiger areas of the State. It also abuts Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary of Goa.

Dr Vidya Athreya of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) said that it is good that leopards are getting the long-deserved attention. “The focus must be on leopards that share spaces with humans and the importance of proactive measures to deal with conflict,” she suggested.

Camera traps deployed at 26,838 locations across India resulted in 34,858,623 photographs of wildlife of which 51,777 were of leopards

A total of 5,240 adult leopards were photo-captured 

The overall leopard population in tiger range landscape of India was estimated at 12,852 

A total of 26 sites were camera trapped in Karnataka that yielded 3,564 photo-captures of 836 adult leopard individuals 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka leopard population
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp