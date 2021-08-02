STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KMF expands wings, enters markets in Maharashtra's Vidarbha

The federations have been able to produce several products of high quality by utilising the milk supplied by farmers in abundance.

Published: 02nd August 2021 11:33 PM

Chairman of KMF Balachandra Jarkiholi and former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis launching KMF products at Nagpur, Vidarbha, Maharashtra.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After having carved a niche in the dairy sector, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which is at the top among all the Cooperative Milk Federations in South India in terms of production of milk, has added another feather in its cap. The federation stretched its wings across the border and launched its products in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Elated at the launch of KMF milk in Maharashtra, leaders in Maharashtra have appealed to the federation to help bolster the dairy sector and farmer community in Maharashtra by procuring milk directly from the farmers. The KMF has been buying milk directly from the farmers in Karnataka.

During the launch of KMF products at Vidarbha market, Nagpur, Maharashtra on Sunday, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said, the KMF could help in giving a big boost to the farmers involved in dairy sector in large numbers in Maharashtra by procuring milk directly from them as being done in Karnataka by the federation already. He expressed hope that the KMF would take initiatives in the coming days and strengthen the farmers economically in Maharashtra too.

Highlighting the success of KMF in Karnataka state, Fadnavis said the federation was producing and marketing quality products at competitive prices and that the products of KMF had become extremely popular. Every home in Maharashtra state too would be able to get such quality products of KMF in the coming days, he said.

To pave way for the economic growth of the cooperative sector, the Centre recently floated a Cooperative Ministry, said Fadnavis adding that the institutions like KMF should come up in more numbers to build the cooperative movement stronger across the country. The KMF had been only next to Amul brand to create a flutter in the cooperative sector, he said while assuring to extend all the needed support to Chairman of KMF Balachandra Jarkiholi in expanding the federation's business across the Karnataka border.

While highlighting the secrets behind KMF's success story, Jarkiholi said, at least 90,000 litres of milk was being bought from farmers and stored by the federation paying an estimated Rs 24 crore to the farmers on a daily basis. The federations have been able to produce several products of high quality by utilising the milk supplied by farmers in abundance.

According to Jarkiholi, 50 lakh litres of milk in sachets and packets was being sold across several markets in the country including some of the important cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Solapur and Goa. Jarkiholi suggested authorities in Maharashtra start 'Ksheera Bhagya' scheme in Maharashtra government schools to provide healthy milk to the children.

The KMF has 14 district milk producers unions in Karnataka covering all the districts.

