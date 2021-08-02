Mangalore University to hold special exams for Kerala students

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangalore University has decided to conduct special examinations for its students from Kerala who will not be able to appear for the pending undergraduate semester exams starting from Monday.

Announcing this, University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yadapadithaya told The New Indian Express that hundreds of students from Kerala are studying in various colleges affiliated to the university and most of them may not appear for the exams from Monday as buses between Kasaragod and Mangaluru have been suspended for a week. Kerala students who have already arrived in Dakshina Kannada can appear for the exams.

Those who cannot, have the option of attending the special exams that will be conducted once the cases come down, he said.

Horti students want closure of colleges

In the wake of a first-year student of the College of Horticulture in Mysuru testing Covid positive, horticulture students from across the state have appealed to the University of Horticultural Sciences of Bagalkot (UHSB) to close colleges and reopen them after a few weeks.