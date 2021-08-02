STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal shouldn’t issue threats on cabinet: KS Eshwarappa

'Yatnal should not make such statements before the media. Central leaders were in the State for three days and allowed all legislators to air their views.' said KS Eshwarappa.

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:20 AM

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa (Photo | Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal should not issue threats and say that he would give a befitting reply if a legislator from Vijayapura district is not picked as a minister during Cabinet formation by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said party senior leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa on Sunday.

“Yatnal should not make such statements before the media. Central leaders were in the State for three days and allowed all legislators to air their views. Why didn’t he tell them about his complaints? I have spoken to him many times asking him to abide by the decision of the party. I will try to speak to him again,” he said.

“We will go to the next Assembly polls based on the good governance of Bommai. We will work towards getting a clear majority, as despite being the ruling party, the BJP has never managed to cross the mid-way mark in the Assembly. We want to form a government without the help of any parties or leaders,” the former deputy chief minister said. 

