STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Monkey deaths in Karnataka: Police arrest five including couple hired to capture them

During the interrogation, the villagers admitted they paid some cash to the monkey capturers to capture over 50 monkeys which damaged coconut and arecanut crops in Ugane and adjacent villages

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Preliminary investigations shows that the monkeys were poisoned and beaten up. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Preliminary investigations show that the monkeys were poisoned and beaten up. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: In a joint operation, officials of the forest department and police have arrested five people including two monkey capturers in connection with the death of 30 bonnet macaques in Belur taluk recently.

Addressing a press conference here, deputy commissioner R Girish said that police have arrested a couple Ramu and Yashoda, who are monkey capturers from Banavara, as well as Manja, Rudresh and Ramanuja Iyengar of Ugane village of Hassan taluk. Villagers led by Ramanuja Iyengar had approached Ramu and Yashoda to capture and shift the monkeys to the forest. They set up a cage to lure the monkeys. They then stuffed the monkeys into gunny bags and dumped them near Chowdanahalli. Some of the monkeys escaped from the spot.  

ALSO READ: Over 50 monkeys poisoned and dumped in sacks on roadside in Karnataka, 36 die

The DC said the three-member committee including the SO Srinivasa Gowda, DFO Basanaraj and DC will submit the detailed report soon. As per the preliminary report, the monkeys died of suffocation. The district authority is planning to come up with a new plan to combat the monkey menace, he added. Samples of the monkeys have been sent to the forensic lab to find the cause of death. The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, DFO Basavaraj said.

During the interrogation, the villagers admitted that they paid some cash to the monkey capturers to capture over fifty monkeys which damaged coconut and arecanut crops in Ugane and adjacent villages. It may be recalled that the high court took up a suo moto case in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belur Monkey Bonnet macaque
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp