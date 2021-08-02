STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Six tractors enter Bandipur Tiger Reserve, activists see red

A video of a tractor carrying several people inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve patrolling road (safari track) alleged to have been occurred two days back has gone viral.

Published: 02nd August 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

A video grab of people travelling in a tractor inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

A video grab of people travelling in a tractor inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Express)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when forest officials of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve are under fire for not acting against those who held a feast inside the tiger reserve last month, another incident of callousness has been reported. This time tractors were found moving inside the tiger reserve leaving the wildlife activists fuming.

A video of a tractor carrying several people inside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve patrolling road (safari track) alleged to have been occurred two days back has gone viral.

According to sources, the forest department itself had allowed these people to visit the Hallali Maramma temple under the Maddur range in the tiger reserve. As the forest minister has considered Bandipur Tiger Reserve a critical tiger habitat, allowing tractors inside the forest area with people is a gross violation to the guidelines, said a wildlife activist. Taking to Facebook, wildlife activist and member of Karnataka Wildlife Board Joseph Hoover said tractors have made a mess of the tracks which are regularly used by forest staff for patrolling.

He suggested that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the chairman of the State Board of Wildlife, should direct officials to look into the happenings in Bandipur. Suggestions have poured in to make arrangements for devotees in the forest department vehicles similar to how it is done at Goplaswamy Hills, which would put an end to this practice which might lead to any untoward incidents. A senior forest official from the BTR, on condition of anonymity, said they have taken the issue seriously and have also been brought it to the notice of higher-ups. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandipur Tiger Reserve
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp