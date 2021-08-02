We need to balance region wise, old ministers: Bommai on Karnataka Cabinet expansion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai who is at Delhi to finalise the Cabinet ministers list said they need to balance regionwise and old cabinet ministers.

Bommai said they are working out on a formula to decide how many ministers, deputy CMs and how many members from each region and Yediyurappa's cabinet can be picked to form the new set of cabinet ministers.

Speaking to media at Delhi, Bommai said he reached the national capital on Sunday night. There is a party meeting headed by BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday evening. They will finalise the list of ministers in the meeting.

Many former ministers and MLAs are in Delhi. Bommai wants to take everyone into confidence and take the government forward. "Also, not all can become ministers. MLAs know about this. We need to form cabinet, balancing region and also the old cabinet ", he said.

Bommai's list of ministers is likely to be finalised by Monday night or Tuesday morning and the oath taking will be on Wednesday or Thursday.