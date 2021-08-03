STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

End Mekedatu controversy, save Cauvery first: Sadhguru

He said the rich lands of Coorg and Malnad should not flow down with water, the water should sink into the soil.

Published: 03rd August 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev speaks to the media in Bengaluru on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mekedatu project is a long-stretched controversy between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka but both the states can sit together and resolve it, Sadhguru, from Isha Foundation said on Monday.

“Instead of discussing how much water one state gets, they should work together as Cauvery River is being neglected,” he added.Speaking to media on the sidelines of the board meeting on increasing plantation along Cauvery river on farmers’ land, he said no more time should be wasted in such controversies. 

“I was at KRS dam and the water was brown. Is the government waiting for it to turn red? It is brown because the mountains in Coorg are melting? (landslides). This is an alarm bell and the government should address it now. Rivers, wells and lakes are not sources of water, monsoon is. They help in storing water but our idea of water storage is dams, due to which more of these are being planned,” he added. 

He said the rich lands of Coorg and Malnad should not flow down with water, the water should sink into the soil. “However, that is not happening because of too much development,” he said on the issue of flooding of Cauvery and the recent floods. He added that this year, under the Cauvery Calling project, saplings will be planted with the help of 890 volunteers on ground, 1,785 gram panchayats along the nine Cauvery basin districts in Karnataka. 

Sadhguru said with the plantation the issue of soil restoration will be dealt with and the organic component in the soil will also increase. Dr Kiran Kumar, former ISRO Chairman, who is working with Sadhguru on the Cauvery Calling project said technology is being used to the optimum to monitor the growth of each sapling planted and to check the quality of the soil as time progresses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu project Cauvery river Isha Foundation Sadhguru Tamil Nadu Karnataka
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp