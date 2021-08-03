Hubballi police manage to crack six-year-old's abduction case within three hours 

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi police managed to crack a kidnapping case of a six-year-old girl within three hours of receiving the complaint on Sunday.

The abduction took place in Hubballi and the police arrested the accused and rescued the girl in Bengaluru.

Shabnam Gadagkar, 19, was staying in Ramalingeshwar Nagar in the city and had a very good relationship with her neighbour and distant relative Aslam Ballari. The six-year-old daughter of Aslam was also very close to the Shabnam. On Saturday noon, (July 31) Shabnam informed Ballari saying she is going outside with the six-year-old girl and will return by evening.

However, she did not return till late in the night and didn't respond to repeated calls made by the kid's parents. The parents contacted their relatives and waited till next morning. On Sunday around 12 in noon, they approached Gokul Road police and narrated the incident. Without wasting any time, the police traced the mobile tower location and learnt that Shabnam was in Bengaluru and she did not respond to any phone calls, except one number.

She was a divorcee who was in a relationship with a man from Hubballi. He worked in Mandya. To stay with him, she headed to Bengaluru along with the six-year-old. Her boyfriend was unaware of this.

After the police learnt that she was not receiving or making any calls but was in frequent touch with her boyfriend, the police contacted him and explained him the entire incident. They also threatened him with legal action if he refused his support in the case. Acting on the police's direction, the boyfriend asked Shabnam to meet him at platform no. 6 of the Majestic Bus Stop.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram contacted Upparpet police (Majestic comes under Upparpet police station limits) and ACP. The Bengaluru police deployed their men to reach the bus stand and detain Shabnam.

Gokul road police inspector J M Kalimirchi said, she was a divorcee and wanted a child to live with her. Taking advantage of her affectionate relationship, she kidnapped the girl. We received the complaint at 12 pm on Sunday and the accused was arrested by 3 pm by the Bengaluru police.