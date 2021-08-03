STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Soudhas under lock and key as it awaits new Karnataka ministers

Personal staff of ministers in previous cabinet head back to parent departments; govt accommodation being vacated

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

The Soudha corridors saw a similar situation after H D Kumaraswamy resigned as chief minister on July 23, 2019, after losing a trust vote | FILE PHOTO

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second time in three years, the seat of power, the Vidhana Soudha, and the Vikasa Soudha, have been shut with the offices of all previous ministers and their secretarial staff being locked and sealed on Monday.

The last time when the offices were sealed was when JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy resigned as Chief Minister on July 23, 2019, after losing a trust vote.An official at the state secretariat told TNIE, “The staff have handed over the files and equipment like computers, which will now be returned to the parent departments. Officers who served as secretaries and staff of ministers too will have to return to their parent departments.’’ On Monday, many officials were seen preparing inventories and getting clearances as the staff of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) went about locking the offices.

Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers, who were working as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) and Personal Secretaries to Deputy Chief Ministers and other ministers in the B S Yediyurappa Cabinet too have been relieved of their duties.

A notification issued by the DPAR on Monday stated that 12 KAS officers and three retired KAS officers, who were working in the previous dispensation, were relieved from their duties from Monday. The retired KAS officers were working with Deputy CM and Higher Education and IT/BT Minister, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, Textiles and Minorities Welfare Minister on contract basis. Those in service will report back to their parent departments while the services of those who had retired and were on contract, stand terminated. The government has directed the serving KAS officers to report to the DPAR for new postings.

Ministers and officers who had availed of government accommodation too started moving out on Monday as overstaying beyond the grace period of one month will attract penal provisions. One of the officers who moved out of his accommodation after nearly two years, pointed out that the DPAR will have to get the offices and accommodation ready for the new team of ministers and their secretarial staff.

Yediyurappa had resigned on July 26 after his government completed two years in office. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had accepted his resignation the same day and dissolved the council of ministers headed by Yediyurappa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha Vikasa Soudha Karnataka CM
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp