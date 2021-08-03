Weekend safari in Bandipur off, Covid negative report must for tourists

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising cases in Kerala and also Karnataka, the Mysuru district administration and Karnataka forest department have decided to stop weekend safari in forests falling in Chamarajanagar.Safari has been banned till further orders in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR), BRT Tiger Reserve, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. S R Natesh, Director, BTR, told The New Indian Express that orders were issued by the DC on Sunday, and will come into effect

from Monday.

“As per orders, the weekend safari will not be held. Those wanting to stay in BTR properties will have to carry negative RT-PCR report, not more than 72 hours old.”In case of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve (NTR) and Kabini, forest officials are still holding discussions with the Mysuru and Kodagu DCs.

D Mahesh Kumar, Director, NTR, said: “I am in talks with the DCs of Mysuru and Kodagu, and a decision will be taken at the earliest as both places are close to Kabini. With cases rising, we are also worried.”

Despite planning, forest officials were unable to implement the proposal of making negative test report or vaccination certificate compulsory for even taking a safari.

“We wanted to implement it, but there was limited support from the health department to issue directions on this. But imposing entry restrictions on the Kerala border through forest areas, and imposing restrictions in safari will help in crowd and Covid-19 management,” a forest official said. Talks are also on with the tourism and muzrai departments to impose more restrictions.