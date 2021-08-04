STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid indicators bad for Karnataka as active cases jump

Over the last few days, the number of daily cases has been exceeding the discharges, pushing the recovery rate down and increasing the number of active cases. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The test positivity rate in Karnataka is falling, active cases are rising and the recovery rate is sliding, even as the mortality rate has remained static for the last few days, all indicating a worsening Covid situation in the State.

Karnataka’s active cases (number of patients currently under treatment) rose from 22,569 on July 28 to 24,280 on Tuesday. The recovery rate, which had seen a high of 98.06 per cent while the first wave was on the wane, has not been able to match that high while managing 97.96 per cent on July 28. Since then, it has been consistently on the decline, reaching 97.90 per cent on Tuesday. Over the last few days, the number of daily cases has been exceeding the discharges, pushing the recovery rate down and increasing the number of active cases. 

The State was seeing daily discharges of 2,500-3,200, but since July 29, they dropped to 1,332 on July 30 and 1,631 on July 31. The figure was 1,502 for August 1, 1,383 for August 2 and 1,376 on Tuesday.Though the test positivity rate — the number of people testing positive per 100 tests conducted — is falling, the rate of fall has slowed down. While it was 7.46 per cent on Monday, it came down to 7.45 per cent on Tuesday.

At the same time, the number of Covid deaths has increased, with the State reporting 38 Covid mortalities on Tuesday. On August 1 and August 2, the state reported 25 deaths. The mortality rate has remained constant at 1.25 per cent since July 13, though the health department’s aim was to bring it down to below 1 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban reported 477 new cases on Tuesday, which was an increase from the Monday’s daily positive cases of 290. Bengaluru witnessed the lowest addition in fresh cases on July 25 with 165 cases reported, followed by 266 on July 19.

