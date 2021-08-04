STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Difference of opinion on DyCMs, admits Bommai

All aspects like regional representation, social justice and inclusion of newcomers have been discussed.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai (File | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the BJP Central leadership gives him the green signal, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai could have a council of ministers before nightfall on Wednesday. It has been a week since Bommai took oath as chief minister. Of the seven days, he has spent five in New Delhi discussing cabinet expansion.

On Tuesday night, Bommai said he will return to Bengaluru on Wednesday morning and will schedule a swearing-in ceremony for his cabinet by evening if the central leadership approves the final list of ministers. Perhaps for the first time, Bommai acknowledged that there were differences of opinion on deputy chief ministers.

Party sources suggested that while Bommai has strongly advocated a ‘no DCM’ policy, the BJP high command is considering alternatives.“I have decided to schedule the swearing-in ceremony either tomorrow afternoon or evening. All aspects like regional representation, social justice and inclusion of newcomers have been discussed. Party president JP Nadda has taken all the information and sought some clarifications which I have provided.

A final word will be conveyed to me tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and I will send the list to Raj Bhavan. If the list is finalised early tomorrow then we will hold a swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. There is little else to discuss,” Bommai told reporters after a dinner meeting at Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s residence.

“It is true that there is a difference of opinion on deputy chief ministers. A decision is also pending on how many people should be inducted. Both issues will be addressed by tomorrow. I have left it to the senior leadership to decide,” Bommai said. 

Responding to a question on a position in his cabinet for former chief minister and veteran BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, Bommai said Nadda and Yediyurappa will discuss it before approving the final list. This is the closest acknowledgement of Vijayendra’s attempt to be part of the cabinet. 

“The cabinet formation has been delayed solely because of the push to include Vijayendra in the ministry,” said a senior BJP leader, suggesting that Yediyurappa is pushing for his son’s induction into the cabinet, but the party Central leadership is not keen on it.Party sources said that Bommai’s preferred list for the cabinet includes more than a dozen names suggested by Yediyurappa.

“It is not a question of removing seniors or inducting juniors. We have to prepare for 2023 elections, but we also have to ensure good, pro-people administration. For that, we need experience as well as new vigour,” Bommai said when asked about the constitution of his cabinet. He added that he expects the expansion to be done in two phases, depending on the number of ministers the Central leadership approves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai deputy chief ministers Karnataka
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp