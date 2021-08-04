Hard bargaining behind scenes ahead of Cabinet formation

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the clock ticks for the formation of the new cabinet, there have been tough negotiations over the past few days behind the scenes over the induction of loyalists of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was instrumental in bringing the BJP to power in the state.

While just a handful of ministers may be sworn in during the first round, reliable sources told TNIE that by accommodating the Yediyurappa camp with plum portfolios, the party will be seen as being respectful to the former CM and also the Lingayat lobby, which has strongly stood behind him and the party. The sources said some of the ministerial probables had even received a call-up late on Tuesday evening and some cabinet berths may be kept vacant for any later expansion.

After he stepped down as CM, Yediyurappa had announced that he will work for the party in the state and ensure that it wins 130 Assembly seats in 2023 and 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. The BJP may want to play it safe while dealing with the Yediyurappa camp as, the last time when he had quit the party to form the Karnataka Janata Party, the BJP slumped badly across the state. The stubborn push to accommodate Yediyurappa’s loyalists, including his younger son BY Vijayendra, is being linked to their wholehearted participation in the election campaigns for the Assembly election, which is about 20 months away.

With bypolls due to the Hangal and Sindagi Assembly segments, the BSY camp is hopeful that some of the loyalists can be inducted into the cabinet and enter the Assembly from one of these seats. The Sindagi seat fell vacant after M C Managuli JDS passed away and Hangal fell vacant after the death of BJP’s CM Udasi. The bypolls will have to be held within six months.