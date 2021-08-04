STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Madhu Bangarappa’s exit may dent JDS chances in Shivamogga

However, the Ediga community is divided, with Halappa and Kumar on one side and Gopalakrishna and Madhu on the other.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Madhu Bangarappa

Madhu Bangarappa

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The entry of former JDS MLA Madhu Bangarappa into the Congress is causing some political churn in all the three parties in the district - the Congress, BJP and the JDS. While his entry has been a boost for the Congress, it seems to have dented the JDS’ prospects.

Though there is no immediate impact on the BJP, the development may become a worry if the party fails to meet the demands of the Ediga community, which has traditionally aligned with the Congress.

With the new cabinet in the process of being formed, two sitting BJP MLAs - Haratalu Halappa of Sagar Assembly constituency and Kumar Bangarappa of Sorab constituency - belonging to the Ediga community, seem to be hopefuls for a cabinet berth. 

A leader from the community said, “We supported S Bangarappa. After Bangarappa left the BJP, most of us continued to support the party due to Halappa and Belur Gopalakrishna. After Bangarappa’s demise, his elder son Kumar joined the BJP, while Madhu continued with the JDS. In the BS Yediyurappa government, senior leader KS Eshwarappa was given the RDPR portfolio. Now, our community is looking up to BJP leaders to give a cabinet berth to Kumar or Halappa.”

However, the Ediga community is divided, with Halappa and Kumar on one side and Gopalakrishna and Madhu on the other. The BJP may look to mobilise the support of the Edigas by giving a ministerial berth to either Halappa or Kumar. 

The Congress, especially in Sorab constituency, stands to gain with Madhu’s entry as well as in regaining support of the Ediga community after a gap of more than a decade, as they had supported S Bangarappa when he was associated with the Congress in 2009-10, before joining the JDS.  “Madhu’s entry is a gain for Congress. He had many supporters and friends in the district Congress. Now, the Sorab Congress has got a boost to put up a better show in the next Assembly elections,” said H S Sundaresh, president of Shivamogga district Congress.

The development is expected to impact the JDS more.  In the 2013 elections, the party got three seats - Sorab was won by Madhu, Shivamogga Rural by Sharada Pooryanaik and Bhadravathi by late M J Appaji. But the partly lost all three in the 2018 elections. The death of M J Appaji and the exit of Madhu can affect its prospects in the district. The exit of former president of district JD(S) and senior cooperative man R M Manjunatha Gowda of Tirthahalli also accounted for the party losing its strength in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jds Shivamogga Madhu Bangarappa
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp