Mekedatu: AAP leaders to sit on hunger strike Thursday

The party is demanding that the government set a 12-month deadline to complete the project that aims to provide drinking water to people in Bengaluru.

04th August 2021

BENGALURU: State leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a one-day hunger strike on Thursday, and demand that the Karnataka government start the work on the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project and complete it within 12 months.  

In Tamil Nadu, BJP leaders are holding a hunger strike against the project on the same day.AAP members, including its state convener Prithvi Reddy, will hold the hunger strike from 9 am to 6 pm at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru, said AAP leader Phaniraj S V.

The party is demanding that the government set a 12-month deadline to complete the project that aims to provide drinking water to people in Bengaluru. BJP, Congress and the JDS that were in power in the state have failed to take up the project due to lack of political will, the AAP leader said adding that the Congress and BJP must make their stand clear on the project. The state government has made it clear that it will go ahead with the project after getting the necessary approvals.

