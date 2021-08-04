STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to Bommai, Shiggaon to now get permanent helipad

State police and intelligence sleuths recently visited Bommai’s residences and chose two possible sites for the helipad.

The bungalow of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon town, Haveri district | d hemanth

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assuming the most-important job in the State, the security apparatus around him and at his residences at Shiggaon in Haveri district and Hubballi in Dharwad district is being upgraded. A permanent helipad is being constructed in Shiggaon, while watchtowers are coming up near both his houses. The helipad will be built at a cost of Rs 2-3 crore, a police official revealed.

State police and intelligence sleuths recently visited Bommai’s residences and chose two possible sites for the helipad. While one is located in a piece of revenue land, the other is in a private property.  The work on identifying the suitable spots started the day after Bommai assumed charge as chief minister, the officer said.

“The GPS locations of the helipad sites have been shared with the state authorities by the teams that visited Shiggaon recently. Not just the chief minister, other VIPs too can use the helipads. Also, patients can be airlifted from here in case of medical emergencies. The helipad will have a secured compound, guard room and other facilities,” said a police official.Teams from State Intelligence surveyed both the residences and their surroundings. Details of the existing security systems, CCTV networks and details of workers have been taken by the police teams. 

The security watchtowers will be at 10-12 feet height and can accommodate one armed guard. “The CCTV system and boundary guarding will be redone as per the security requirement. Bommai, who represents the Shiggaon constituency, is likely to stay at his Hubballi residence,” the official said.Surveillance by canine squads too will be increased. “As of now, the canine squads and security teams do a thorough check a day before the chief minister visit an are,” he explained.

More men, security for the CM

The number of staffers at the residences of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be increased in the coming days. Details of the present security system, CCTV network and details of workers have been taken by the police teams.

