21 Kerala returnees test Covid positive in Karnataka's Hassan

By Express News Service

HASSAN (Karnataka): As many as 21 Kerala returned nursing students have tested positive for Covid-19 in Hassan on Thursday.

The infected students are part of a group of over 30 students who came to Hassan to appear for nursing exams recently.

The state health workers visited all the 27 primary contacts of the students who are staying at Nisarga paying guests in Hassan. They have been asked to quarantine.

The CMC officials have sealed the paying guest and taken precautionary measures to avoid further spreading of Covid-19.

Deputy commissioner R Girish has directed the police department to intensify random-check all the people at state borders. He also asked the cops to send the people directly to quarantine centers from the check posts.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Satish said that the department has taken measures to tackle the third wave. All 27 primary contacts of the students were sent to the quarantine centers too, he added.

The DC also has asked the deputy director for public instructions Prakash to supervise whether the educational institutions follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Covid positive cases have risen from two digits to three within the last week in the district.

