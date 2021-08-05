BSF soldier slain in militant ambush laid to rest with state honours in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The last rites of Border Security Force Constable Rajkumar M Mavin, who was killed in a militant ambush in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Tuesday morning, were performed in his native village Chinchansoor in Aland taluk with state honours on Thursday afternoon.

The body of the deceased BSF Constable was brought to Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday midnight by BSF personnel and then to Chinchansoor.

The body was kept in the village till Thursday afternoon to facilitate the villagers to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Kalaburagi-Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimudu visited Chinchansoor to pay his respects and announced that he will bear the entire expenses for installing a statue of Rajkumar.

The last rites were performed in the afternoon with state honours. Police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of state respect. Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna, Superintendent of Police Simi Mariyan Jeorge and senior officers of the BSF were present while the body of Rajkumar was buried as per Buddhist rituals.

Rajkumar was killed in the ambush along with BSF Sub-Inspector Bhuru Singh when they were on patrol near the RC Nath border outpost after an exchange of fire with a militant group of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).