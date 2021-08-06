STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Weekend curfew in Karnataka border districts; Classes 9-12 to reopen on August 23

The surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra is a cause of concern for the state government and officials in border districts have been directed to closely monitor the situation

Published: 06th August 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

The ADGP visiting the Talapady border along with Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV and Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID-19 cases in the state increasing, especially along the border, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to impose a weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and strictly enforce night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am.

The government also decided to reopen schools in a graded manner. While Classes 9 to 12 will start from August 23 by following all COVID-19 protocols, a decision on reopening classes up to 8th standard will be taken in the last week of August after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

A detailed order on the weekend curfew and guidelines on reopening of schools and colleges will be issued later on Friday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with senior officers and experts to discuss measures required to be taken to contain the COVID-19 spread in the state.

The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra is a cause of concern for the state government and officials in border districts have been directed to closely monitor the situation. RTPCR negative reports have been made mandatory for all those arriving in Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra.

While the state government’s decision to make RTPCR negative reports mandatory, irrespective of vaccination status, has been criticized by people travelling from neighbouring states, Chief Minister Bommai on Friday made it clear that there was no change in the government's decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka lockdown Karnataka weekend curfew Karnataka COVID cases COVID-19
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp