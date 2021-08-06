Raw deal for Belagavi, says Satish Jarkiholi on Cabinet expansion

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said that the BJP has given a raw deal to Belagavi in the recent Cabinet expansion. He said that Bommai should have made more BJP legislators from the district as ministers as Belagavi is home to 18 Assembly constituencies. The government should allocate Cabinet berths to districts based on the number of MLAs each district sends to the Assembly, he said.