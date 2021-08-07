STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai discusses water sharing with Pawar, Maharashtra minister

Bommai said his government would want to reach an amicable solution with regard to sharing of waters irrigation on priority.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU,BELAGAVI: A crucial meeting between the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to exclusively discuss the issue of water sharing between the two states and other issues related to inter-state water disputes is likely to be held in New Delhi soon. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held separate meetings with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil at his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister’s Office said Pawar’s visit was a courtesy call and they discussed river water sharing and floods.

After the meeting, Pawar tweeted, ‘’On my visit to Bengaluru, I got a call from Karnataka CM Bommai who expressed his wish to meet me. Keeping the respect of his position in mind, I decided to go and pay a courtesy call on him.’’ Without referring either to water issue or floods he said, “I am thankful for his warm hospitality and hoping that the two states would continue to work together with a cooperative vision in the years to come.’’

According to sources, Bommai and Pawar discussed various inter-state issues, mainly sharing of dam and river waters between the two states. The leaders also stressed on the need for greater coordination between authorities on both sides to avoid flooding of rivers and dams along the border during monsoon.

During the meeting with Patil, Bommai discussed several issues to tackle the recurring floods along the border and measures to be taken to coordinate effectively and prevent any calamity. Both leaders also held talks on inter-state projects like Doodhganga and Phase III of the Upper Krishna Project. 

Bommai said his government would want to reach an amicable solution with regard to sharing of waters irrigation on priority. Sources said that the meeting, to be held in New Delhi, will be able to help both states to overcome several problems in the implementation of inter-state water projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Maharashtra water sharing Basavaraj Bommai Sharad Pawar
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp