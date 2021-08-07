STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka becomes first state to issue order implementing National Education Policy

The student can get a degree from the University of his/her choice by getting a minimum of 50% credits from the respective university. 

Published: 07th August 2021 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan at the Tech Summit, on Friday. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

higher education minister Ashwath Narayan (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government of Karnataka has issued an order on Saturday, with regard to the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022. 

On his very first day after being assigned the portfolio as higher education minister, Dr CN Ashwath Narayana convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council.

“With this, Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020,” Ashwath Narayana said

This policy seeks to entirely overhaul the system through various reforms: A single regulator to oversee higher education; no more MPhil courses before PhD; fixed fees for public and private institutions; students can choose between three and four-year undergraduate courses; multiple entry and exit points in degree courses.

It also aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education including vocational education from 26.3 percent in 2018 to 50 percent by 2035 and aims to add 3.5 crore new seats to higher education institutions.

Kumar Nayak, Additional chief secretary to higher education P.Pradeep, Commissioner, Dept. of collegiate education, prof Thimmegowda vice-chairman Karnataka higher education council and other senior officials were present. 

The official order was also tweeted by the Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnaryana and said the policy will be implemented as per the guidelines. “Our commitment to this is unwavering,” he added.

Appreciating the policy Meera L. B. Aranha, Professor & Chairperson – Banking and Financial Services, T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal had earlier told TNIE.

“Statistics indicate that even though the percentage of school dropouts is on the decline, at the secondary level it is still around 17.5%. It is also high at the higher education level. Students are forced to take a break from studies due to financial and medical issues in family. Such students now will be able to get a certificate of completion for the number of years they have studied and also have the option to return to their learning and start from where they had left off. "

Guidelines to implement NEP-2020

The students joining BA or BSc degree courses should opt for two subjects (as Discipline Core) available in their respective colleges. At the start of the 3rd year of the course, they can opt for one subject as a major and another subject as a minor or they can study by opting for both as major subjects. 

In addition to opting for two subjects as (Discipline Core), they need to choose Kannada and one more language as language subjects. Besides, they need to choose Open Electives and Discipline Electives as per curriculum structure. It has been directed to prepare a separate Kannada curriculum for those who have not studied Kannada in PUC or 10+2 level or for those whose mother tongue is not Kannada. 

Opting (Discipline Core) subjects is not necessary for studying subject-based graduate courses such as B.Com, BCA, BBA, BVA, BPA, etc. 

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the first year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 5) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/she shall be given the certificate 

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the second year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 6) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/she shall be given the Diploma Certificate. 

If the student discontinues, for any reason, after completing the 3rd year of graduation (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 7) by obtaining the necessary credits, he/she shall be awarded the Bachelors Degree. 

If the 4th year of the course (National Skills Qualifications Framework Level 8)  is available in the college in which the student has studied the earlier years, the study along with the chosen optional subjects can be continued to get awarded the Honours Degree. If Research Project is part of the course, such students will be eligible to directly go for Ph.D. studies. 

If there is no Honours Degree in the college in which the student had studied earlier years, the student can continue the studies by joining any other college where Honours Degree is taught. 

It is not mandatory for colleges to have Honours Degree 

Students can get a maximum of 40% of the expected credits through official online courses. 

The student can get a degree from the University of his/her choice by getting a minimum of 50% credits from the respective university. 

Any student should have fulfilled the necessary Pre-Requisite while choosing the subjects of Discipline Core, Open Electives, and Discipline Electives. (For example, while selecting Physics or Mathematics one should have studied those subjects in PUC or 10+2 grade. If not, they should have studied official Prerequisite Courses in the respective subjects. 

Students can discontinue only after completion of even semesters and accordingly they can rejoin only for odd semesters. 

Eligible colleges can have integrated courses of 5 years in addition to degrees of 3 years and honors degrees of 4 years. If any student discontinues after 3 years degree he/she will be awarded a Degree and after 4 years Honours Degree will be awarded. 

Post Graduation will be of one year or two years. Those who have obtained Honours Degree will be eligible to study one year PG and those who have got Degree for 3 years of study will be eligible to join for 2 year PG. 

If the student studying in the 2nd year of PG discontinues after getting prescribed credits set for the 1st year, he/she can be awarded the Post-Graduate Diploma.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayana NEP NEP 2020 National Education Policy Karnataka government
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp